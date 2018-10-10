Inside Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's Unbreakable Sisterly Bond

Princess Eugenie of York is set to wed soon and her sister, Princess Beatrice of York, will play a special part on her big day.

In a rare interview, published in British Vogue's September 2018 issue, the two, the children of Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, opened up about their close relationship and Eugenie's upcoming wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October 12. Beatrice will serve as her sister's maid of honor.

"Euge is amazing," Beatrice said about Eugenie, adding, "She's a very modern bride."

The two largely rose to fame outside of their native U.K. seven years ago, thanks to their...headwear. The princesses had turned heads at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 royal wedding due to their eclectic Philip Treacy hats, which landed them on worst-dressed lists. Beatrice's pink, spiral ribbon fascinator even inspired many unflattering memes.