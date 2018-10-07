Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Markle Turned Away by Palace Security: Reports

Splash News
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 7, 2018 12:00 PM
Megan Markle's estranged half sister Samantha Markle appeared to have been turned away by security at Kensington Palace this weekend after arriving uninvited to visit the Duchess of Sussex.
Samantha, 53, has reportedly not spoken to Meghan in years and months ago started slamming her on social media over the duchess' more recent estrangement from their father, Thomas Markle. Neither of them had attended the former actress' royal wedding to Prince Harry in May.
Samantha arrived in London more than a week ago in a bid to "get a message" to Meghan, 37. On Saturday, she traveled to Kensington Palace, where her sister and Harry and other royals live. Samantha, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, was pushed by her partner in a wheelchair through an open gate. British news outlets reported that she got into a verbal "stand-off" with an officer guarding a security checkpoint and was turned away.
Photos show Samantha's partner handing a letter to the guard and then pushing her back towards the entrance.
"Everybody would love to know what's in that letter," Samantha tweeted on Sunday.
"This was a huge move on the part of Meghan's sister to try to see her face to face and the fact she was turned away speaks volumes," a source told The Mirror. "This is the closest Meghan has come physically to that side of her family since she married into the royal family but palace staff had clearly been instructed not to allow her access."
Samantha was later photographed holding masks bearing Meghan and Harry's faces, which she bought at a souvenir stand.
Samantha and Meghan's father, 74, has said that the duchess severed ties with him after the royal wedding. Thomas did not attend the nuptials due to a heart attack and following public criticism over paparazzi pics of himself that he had had staged for money. He has apologized for the images and issued public pleas to reconcile with Meghan.
"I've always wanted to see London, but really I wanted to make the trip and sort of speak the wishes and thoughts and sentiments of my father, and hopefully get a message to my sister," Samantha said on Britain's Channel 5 last week.
Samantha said that if she got the chance to speak to Meghan, she would tell her it's "water under the bridge" and recognize that their issues spiraled "out of control."
"I wish things could be different," she said.
On Sunday, she defended their father further on Twitter.
"Dad only spoke out because he was being ignored and disregarded," she wrote. "My sister and the Royals handled things wrong and everybody knows it."
