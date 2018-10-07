Kylie Jenner Wants Another Baby Girl as She Praises Travis Scott's Bond With Stormi

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 7, 2018 8:56 AM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner wants to give daughter Stormi Webster a sister. But not anytime soon.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 26-year-old rapper Travis Scott welcomed their daughter, their first child, in January. In a Snapchat Q&A with BFF Jordyn Woods on Saturday night, Kylie revealed that she wants to expand her family.

"Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second," she said. "And I don't know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

"Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven't found anything that I 'love' love," she continued. "But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name."

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie also talked about Stormi.

 "I think that her personality is just like Kendall Jenner and her dad," she said. "She is just like her dad, but she does look like me, so. She is obsessed with her dad, though. They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, [it's like] I'm not even there."

Also on Saturday night, Kylie paid tribute to Travis on Instagram Stories, sharing videos of a TV screen showing him performing on SNL.

"Hubby," she wrote, alongside three heart eyes emojis.

