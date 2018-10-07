Kylie Jenner Wants Another Baby Girl as She Praises Travis Scott's Bond With Stormi

Kylie Jenner wants to give daughter Stormi Webster a sister. But not anytime soon.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 26-year-old rapper Travis Scott welcomed their daughter, their first child, in January. In a Snapchat Q&A with BFF Jordyn Woods on Saturday night, Kylie revealed that she wants to expand her family.

"Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second," she said. "And I don't know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

"Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven't found anything that I 'love' love," she continued. "But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name."