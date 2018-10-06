Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Accidentally Texted Dennis Shields 2 Months After His Death

Bethenny Frankel accidentally texted her late boyfriend, Dennis Shields, on Saturday.

The Real Housewives of New York City star revealed what happened on Twitter. "I just accidentally sent dennis a text. It was about him to my bff. That was odd," she wrote.

But that's not all that happened.

"Something else very weird happened. I was texting w one of his friends and it said 'handwritten text' and read 'hurry the f--k up' but neither of us wrote that nor do we even know how to hand write on a text," she tweeted. "How bizarre?"

The Skinnygirl founder has taken to the social media platform many times to express her struggles and grief following Shields' sudden and shocking death on Aug. 10. He died from an apparent overdose after he was found unresponsive in Trump Tower, although his official cause of death has been ruled undetermined.