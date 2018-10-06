Lauren Pesce Expresses Support for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino After Prison Sentencing

Lauren Pesce is sticking by her man.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday for tax evasion. He pleaded guilty in January and could have faced a maximum of five years in prison. Mike's brother Marc Sorrentino, who also pleaded guilty to aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Mike and his fiancée left the federal courthouse in Newark, N.J. hand-in-hand and both expressed their thanks and relative optimism on Instagram. Lauren shared a photo of the two of them and conveyed her gratitude via Instagram caption. She wrote, "Thank you for all of your messages of love & support. We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future. We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you."