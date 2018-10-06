Melania Trump's Latest Outfit Draws Comparisons to Michael Jackson and Indiana Jones Villain

Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock
by Lena Grossman | Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 2:05 PM
Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock
First Lady Melania Trump's sartorial decisions in Egypt left Twitter in a flurry. She began her four-country tour of Africa on Oct. 1 where she visited Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.
Trump's outfits have been known to cause a stir among fans and critics alike. What she wore on her trip to visit the pyramids and Great Sphinx instantly drew comparisons to fellow pop culture icons, including Michael Jackson, Dr. René Belloq of Indiana Jones' Raiders of the Lost Ark fame and more. On this outing, she wore a tan blazer, a white button-down shirt, cream-colored pants and black flats. She also had on a tan fedora and black tie.
Trump told reporters that the central message of her trip was to "show the world we care." According to Associated Press, she also said, "I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear," after a hat she wore drew ire and comparisons to British colonialism of Kenya.
Many Twitter users see a resemblance between the First Lady and Michael Jackson in his "Smooth Criminal" music video. In it, Jackson wears a tan suit, tan fedora and black tie. Dr. Belloq wore a similar outfit.
Below are some of the best reactions to Trump's outfit of the day.
Smooth Criminal is my favorite Melania Trump video. pic.twitter.com/WLFkppnXoA— Bob Bonner (@RBonner_) October 6, 2018
Melania Trump looks like she’s just trapped Indiana Jones in the Well of Souls pic.twitter.com/Ttl8dDZk8i— Scott Murphy (@scottm1987) October 6, 2018
Melania Trump went full Belloq on her trip to Egypt to locate the Well of Souls. pic.twitter.com/8Tz9cTYURG— Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) October 6, 2018
Melania Trump has jumped back to the late 19th century to become a British colonialist explorer looking for treasures under the Egyptian pyramids. pic.twitter.com/SnTNNmJTPk— Louis Fishman (@Istanbultelaviv) October 6, 2018
Just saw Melania’s Annie Hall cosplay, please respect my privacy at this time.— BOO-is Frightsman (@LouisPeitzman) October 6, 2018
Who wore it better -Melania or Carmen Sandiego? 😳 pic.twitter.com/s3oPeDFu1C— Linda Childers (@lindachilders1) October 6, 2018
Next Melania Cairo outfit? pic.twitter.com/xuKmNRGfk5— David Cloud (@DavidCloudLAT) October 6, 2018
In August, the First Lady faced some criticism in the Twitterverse when she planted a tree at the White House while wearing Christian Louboutin heels and a Valentino skirt. In June, however, she wore a jacket that said "I Don't Care, Do U?" while visiting immigrant children in Texas. That outwear is still a reference point for many comments on her attire.
Trump expressed some transparency with reporters in Egypt about her husband President Donald Trump's own Twitter comments. "I don't always agree with what he says and I tell him that," she said. "But I have my own voice and my own opinions and it's very important for me that I express what I feel."
According to CNN, she has, in fact, asked her husband to put his phone down occasionally.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Kim Kardashian Tells Khloe and Kourtney They Look Like "F--king Clowns" During Trip to Japan on KUWTK
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?