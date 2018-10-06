JWoww Takes Son Greyson to Chiropractor to Try to Help Treat His Speech Delay

Jenni "JWoww" Farley continues to seek professional help for her son Greyson to overcome his speech delay.

The 32-year-old Jersey Shore Family Vacation star revealed this summer that her and soon-to-be-ex husband Roger Mathews' 2-year-old son Greyson, their youngest child, still wasn't speaking and could not understand a lot of words. She said he was undergoing therapy.

On Friday, she shared a YouTube video showing her taking the boy to his first visit to her family chiropractor, Dr. Lynn Bauchiero, at Thompson Healthcare & Sports Medicine in Toms River, NJ, to get a pediatric chiropractic adjustment. Some studies have shown chiropractic treatment has the potential to help improve the speech and coordination of a child with developmental delays.

"She is going to try and give Bubby a nice session because I heard that it actually helps with speech, " JWoww said in the video.