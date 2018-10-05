Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino Speaks Out After Prison Sentencing

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 6:03 PM

Mike Sorrentino

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is ready to face his future. 

Hours after the Jersey Shore star received an 8-month federal prison sentence for tax evasion, he took to social media with a heartfelt message for fans. 

"We are very happy to put this behind us," he captioned a series of photos from Friday morning's sentencing hearing. "Thank you so much for all the love [and] support." 

Sorrentino, who in January pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion, was joined by fiancée Lauren Pesce as well as Jersey Shore co-stars Jenni "JWoww" FarleyRonnie Magro-OrtizDJ Pauly DNicole "Snooki" PolizziDeena CorteseVinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick during the court hearing held in Newark, N.J. The MTV reality TV personalities embraced "The Situation," but declined to speak to the press and have yet to comment publicly on how his upcoming prison stay might impact the filming of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

According to Sorrentino's attorney, he has between 30 to 60 days to surrender, during which he plans to marry Pesce. Explained Henry E. Klingeman in a statement to E! News, "Michael accepts the Court's judgment. He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, next month, and moving forward together after he serves his sentence. 

After serving his prison sentence, Sorrentino will complete two years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service, pay a $10,000 fine and $123,000 in restitution, which has already been paid. Meanwhile, Mike's brother, Marc Sorrentino, was sentenced to 24 months. 

U.S. prosecutors had accused the two of hiding millions of dollars Mike made while starring on Jersey Shore between 2010 and 2012. The Sorrentino brothers were last year indicted for tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records, which followed a 2014 indictment for other tax offenses, in which federal prosecutors accused them of failing to pay taxes on $8.9 million in earnings.

