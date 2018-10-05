Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino Speaks Out After Prison Sentencing

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is ready to face his future.

Hours after the Jersey Shore star received an 8-month federal prison sentence for tax evasion, he took to social media with a heartfelt message for fans.

"We are very happy to put this behind us," he captioned a series of photos from Friday morning's sentencing hearing. "Thank you so much for all the love [and] support."

Sorrentino, who in January pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion, was joined by fiancée Lauren Pesce as well as Jersey Shore co-stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, DJ Pauly D, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick during the court hearing held in Newark, N.J. The MTV reality TV personalities embraced "The Situation," but declined to speak to the press and have yet to comment publicly on how his upcoming prison stay might impact the filming of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.