American Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The 2018 American Music Awards is officially here!

Tracee Ellis-Ross returns to host the annual ceremony, known by pop culture fanatics as the music industry's largest fan-voted award show. This time around, Cardi B and Drake lead the nominations with eight mentions each. Other notable AMAs contenders include Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Post Malone.

Tonight's festivities, which will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST, also boast performances from T. Swift herself, as well as Jennifer Lopez, Khalid, Halsey, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

Get acquainted with the 2018 American Music Award winners by scrolling below!

Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion

Collaboration of the Year

Camila Cabello "Havana (feat. Young Thug)"

Post Malone, "Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)"

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, "Finesse"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, "The Middle"