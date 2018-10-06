15 Halloween Clothes That Aren't Actually Costumes

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Halloween Outfits

While there are some people out there that subscribe to the go big or go home Halloween costume mentality, we reserve the right to respectfully disagree.

What if the occasion doesn't call for a head-to-toe witch's costume? Or what if you just don't want to try that hard? Whatever you're reason is, you're allowed to keep things low-key for Halloween. Besides, wouldn't you rather wear a comfy oversized skeleton sweatshirt instead of a tricky, hard-to-put-on costume?

We sure would. So if easy, breezy, but still festive is the look you're going for, keep on scrolling friends!

Basic Witch Tee

BUY IT:  Boohoo Halloween Basic Witch Tee, $10

Jack-O-Heart Bodysuit

BUY IT:  Wildfox Jack-O-Heart Margot Bodysuit, $98

Bat Print Bike Shorts

BUY IT:  PrettyLittleThing Black Bat Print Bike Short, $18

X-Ray Sweater

BUY IT:  Wildfox X-Ray Vision Roadtrip Sweater, $124 

Yass Witches Shirt

BUY IT:  Boohoo Plus 'Yass Witches' Slogan Halloween T-Shirt, $10 

Girls Bite Back

BUY IT:  Nasty Gal Girls Bite Back Tee, $15 

Devil Bodysuit

BUY IT:  PrettyLittleThing Red Devil Slogan Jersey Thong Bodysuit, $18 

Scream Queen T-Shirt

BUY IT:  PrettyLittleThing Plus Red Scream Queen Oversized T Shirt, $18

Cat Face Dress

BUY IT:  PrettyLittleThing Black Cat Print Bodycon Dress, $25

Black Zombie Hands Dress

BUY IT:  PrettyLittleThing Black Zombie Hands Slogan Bodycon Dress, $25 

Bone to Pick Tee Dress

BUY IT:  Nasty Gal Bone to Pick Tee Dress, $18

Skeleton Mini Dress

BUY IT:  Nasty Gal Skeletons in the Closet Mini Dress, $15

Skeleton Jumpsuit

BUY IT:  Nasty Gal No-Body 's Fool Skeleton Jumpsuit, $20 

Spooky AF Tee

BUY IT:  Wildfox Spooky AF No9 Tee, $66

Til Death Do Us Party Thermal

BUY IT:  Wildfox Party Perry Thermal, $88

One Q: Can we wear these all year long? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

