Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding: A Timeline of Their Romance

Beautiful ladies and handsome gents, it's time for another royal wedding!

Less than five months after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said "I Do" in front of the world, London is preparing for another special ceremony thanks to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The famous pair is expected to tie the knot at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle this Friday morning. The Dean of Windsor David Conner will be officiating and the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, will lead in prayer.

As for that guest list, fans are hoping to spot Kate Middleton, Prince William and more royal family members at the festivities. Come on kids, please come too!

Before the fun begins, let's take a look back at the bride and groom-to-be's relationship timeline below.