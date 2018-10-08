E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nicki Minaj and More Stars Who Wore Crazy Outfits on the AMAs Red Carpet

We'll never forget these wild looks

By Samantha Haynes Oct 08, 2018 11:00 AMTags
Nicki Minaj
ESC: Nicki MinajMazur AMA 2010/WireImage

It's safe to say that the AMAs has seen its fair share of wild, out-of-the-box looks.

In honor of the American Music Awards 2018, we want to take you on a trip down memory lane to look at some of the most surprising AMA red carpet fashion of all time. Since the award show began in the early ‘70s, celebrities have been known to use the red carpet as an opportunity to dress in bold and wear unexpected looks. From Chrissy Teigen's thigh slit—the highest we've seen on the red carpet—to the iconic coordinating denim looks that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake brought to the red carpet in 2001, there have been countless over the top looks we will never forget.

Stars like Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, and Olivia Munn (in that wildly short floral baby doll dress) deserve credit for stunning in unpredictable looks that make the red carpet so much fun to watch.

photos
American Music Awards Wildest Looks of All Time

To see some of the wildest looks of all time, click through the gallery above.

