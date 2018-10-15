The Daily Show Has Had a Lot of Great Interviews in 2018: See the Best Clips With Trevor Noah Now

Trevor Noah may be known as a comedian, but he is never afraid to go in-depth when it comes to interviewing both Hollywood A-listers and politicians on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

This might explain why his hit Comedy Central program is a finalist for the Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards.

On the show, Noah explores topics including poverty, mental health, sexual assault, and of course, politics. He has been joined by the likes of Karlie Kloss, Bill Clinton, Lupita Nyong'o and so many other headline makers, which is not too shabby of a guest list if you ask us!

Check out the clips below to see some of the best interviews from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in 2018.

Make sure to tell us what you think about the thought-provoking interviews on The Daily Show. Does the series deserve your vote for the Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards?

Weigh in by voting for your favorite Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 before the PCAs Friday, Oct. 19 deadline.