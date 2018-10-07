Kim Kardashian Tells Kourtney She Looks Like a "F--king Grandma" During a Fitting in Tokyo on KUWTK

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Oct. 7, 2018 7:00 PM
When it comes to her sisters' style, you can bet Kim Kardashian has a say.
On this week's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim slams sister Kourtney Kardashian's style during a trip to Tokyo, Japan.
"I don't even know what this style is. I feel like we're stuck," Kim tells Kourtney and her glam team. "I just want you to be more like I said, 'Cool girl.' It's like trying too hard. And then like, 'Oh we're in Japan, it's crazy colors. Oh everything is Asian Japan because I'm in Asia.'"
"I have no more Asian Japan vibes," Kourtney responded.
Kim wanted Kourt to go for a more model-esque look, much like little sister Kendall Jenner's style.
"You look like f--king grandma. 100 percent," Kim scoffed. "You don't look anything special. Like you don't look anything innovative. And I think you have it in you, it's just you better evolve before you fizzle out."
At this point, Kourtney and her glam team had had it with Kim's rude rant.
"Now I think Kim's just being rude and rude to everyone in glam," Kourtney confessed to the camera. "You know, we're all doing fun looks together. It's not that serious. And I think Kim and I don't always see eye to eye as far as the importance of like, traveling and living in the moment."
But that wasn't the first time Kim called out her sisters during their trip to Japan. In fact she had some choice words for both Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.
"So I gotta be real with you guys. You look like f--king clowns," Kim informed Kourt and KoKo. "I'm not f--king kidding. This is not like a tourist thing where it's Halloween, dress up like a f--king Japanese geisha. Unless we're at a geisha house."
Kourtney begged to differ.
"I thought my hair looked good last night and I thought my outfit was fun for Japan," Kourtney insisted.
"Your outfit would've been great if you didn't have f--king blue eye shadow," Kim fired back.
But the eldest Kardashian wasn't going to let her little sister bring her down that easily.
"You think I look liked like a clown? Well, you look you just won the Tour de France and you're cycling around town," Kourtney admitted to the camera.
Kim had 20 Yeezy Season 7 looks to shoot for hubby Kanye West on their short trip to Tokyo, so she was just going to have to put their style differences aside and settle for cropping her sisters out of all her hottest shots.
"I'm getting a little bit nervous just because there's so many looks for this campaign," Kim admitted to the camera. "And I have to get every single look so we have to start right now."
In order to get a head start, the mother of three debuted several outfits to the picture hungry photographers outside her hotel.
"Do you think they know what we're doing?" Kanye's wife asked her crew after the first look. "Do you think we got enough?"
After hitting hot spots all over Tokyo and Kyoto, Kim managed to pull off a successful shoot for the Yeezy Season 7 campaign.
"Kanye's so happy with how the shoot turned out and I feel like it was a really good trip for all of us overall," Kim gushed. "I mean, there was definitely some rocky points, but I think we have moved past that."
See all of Kim's Yeezy looks on this week's episode!
