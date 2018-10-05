You'll Never Guess Why Ariana Grande Has a Baby Crib in Her Apartment

Attention Arianators: There is no need to be on baby watch!

Earlier this week, Ariana Grande took to Instagram and posted a selfie with her Sweetener album. "Cloud @UltaBeauty," she wrote as her caption while giving a shoutout to her perfume available at the retailer.

As it turns out, people were focused primarily on what was behind Ariana in the photo. Does anybody spot a crib?

"What are you cooking in the crib," Katy Perry asked in the comments section. Another fan added, "Why is there a baby crib in the back tho?"

At first, the singer had some fun with the line of questions. "My secret child duh," she replied to the follower. But soon after, she set the record straight.