Will Lana's Grocery Store Shenanigans Ruin Nattie Neidhart's Barbecue on Total Divas?

Nattie Neidhart is not happy with Lana.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Nattie is throwing a barbecue, but isn't quite ready to receive guests as they begin to trickle in. Why? Well, because the Total Divas star has sent her costar and parents to fetch all the meat for the bash, and they're nowhere to be found.

Thankfully, Titus O'Neil arrives with "a back-up plan" as he and his family come with "their own barbecue."

"Well my mom is coming," Nattie assures her guests. "She's got all of the meat."

Little to Nattie's knowledge, Lana and the Neidharts aren't taking the meat errand very seriously.

"Let's do this…before Nattie f--king freaks out," Lana quips to Jim Neidhart and Elizabeth Hart as they arrive at a grocery store. "Let's just make this snappy."

Clearly, Lana is unequipped to lead this shopping trip as she disregards Nattie's list and just throws all sorts of meat into a shopping cart.