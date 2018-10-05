Lady Gaga Can't Stop Telling the Same 2 Bradley Cooper Stories

Did you hear the one about how Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper bonded over a pasta dinner? How about the one about how wowed she was by his singing "from the gut"?

The singer stars alongside the Oscar-nominated actor in A Star Is Born, which marks his directorial debut. The two have spent the past few weeks promoting the film. Gaga appears to be enamored by two specific stories about Cooper; she has told them multiple times to various press outlets—not an uncommon occurrence among stars promoting movies.

In late August, Cooper and Gaga told EW they had chemistry from the moment they met.

"It's one of those things. And I think also we're both from the East Coast...Before I knew it, I was making him spaghetti and meatballs," the singer said. "It felt right. I was really kind of willing to do anything to show the studio and to show him that I had what it took to play this role."