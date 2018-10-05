Shenae Grimes Feels "Proud and Empowered" in New Photo of Her Post-Baby Body

Courtesy of FabFitFun
Shenae Grimes is one proud mama!
One week after giving birth to a baby girl named Bowie, the former 90210 star took to Instagram and gave a glimpse into her new reality.
"To celebrate Bowie's 1 week birthday, I'm wearing my postpartum bod with pride. I was nervous to post this because I'm sure I'll receive comments from people asking if I'm magically 5 months preggers again already or saying I looked hella tired or WHATEVER but I felt it was important to share on social media because this is my reality and I'm proud and empowered by this incredible body and the life it created," she shared with her followers. "Now that is some real magic!!!"
Shenae added, "I won't lie, while I was so excited to welcome baby girl, I was really nervous about how insecure I would feel in the days that followed about my body and my belly without a baby in it anymore. Not important in comparison to the excitement and love and joy I knew I'd be feeling but a valid feeling nonetheless."
Since welcoming her first child with husband Josh Beech, the actress says she feels the "absolute opposite of insecure" when it comes to her body. Instead, she feels more confident than ever before as she posed in clothes from H&M.
"I'm sure I'll love the day I fit back into my pre-pregnancy clothes, don't get me wrong but right now I'm wearing this body with pride and I wanted to post this in case anyone out there has the same concerns I did," Shenae explained. "Women are strong, women are powerful, women create life and do a million other things whilst nurturing and caring for the future generation."
She continued, "This is the example I want to set for my little girl so there ya have it, my 1 week postpartum body and the magical little bundle of love and life that it created. Rock on mamas! #postpartumbody."
Throughout her pregnancy journey, Shenae has been open with her fans and followers. Whether posting on social media or documenting life on her YouTube channel, the proud mom has been an open book with the community she has developed.
As for life with her newborn, it's safe to say it's pretty darn sweet. Congrats girl!