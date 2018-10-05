Steven Seagal Storms Out of Live Interview Over Question About Sexual Misconduct Allegations

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 9:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Steven Seagal

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Steven Seagal walked out of his live interview with the BBC on Thursday after being questioned about the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

After journalist Kirsty Wark asked the actor how he deals with the accusations, Seagal ripped off his earpiece and microphone and stormed off. She then checked to see if the Above the Law actor was still there before turning her attention back to the viewers.

"Steven Seagal, there. "And, of course, though he didn't respond there, he has said previously he denies any allegations that have been made against him."

Back in March, Regina Simons accused Seagal of raping her when she was 18. Faviola Dadis also accused him of sexually assaulting her at a casting session when she was 17. Seagal's attorney, Anthony Falangetti, denied the accusations in a statement to ABC News.

"Mr. Seagal denies all accusations and continues to stand his ground that he has not engaged in any such misconduct," the statement read. "The allegations that have been made against Mr. Seagal are false and have no substantive material support. The accounts of both women are completely fictitious and totally made up. The allegations are a disservice to women who are victimized because of real predators in the film industry."

Read

Regina Simons Recalls Steven Seagal's Alleged Rape in 1993

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office declined to prosecute Seagal for Simons' allegations, noting that the alleged incidents were beyond the statute of limitations.

Portia De Rossi, Juliana Margulies and Jenny McCarthy have also accused Seagal of various forms of misconduct. As Wark noted, Seagal denies any wrongdoing.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Steven Seagal , Crime , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jamie Dornan, Graham Norton Show

Jamie Dornan Gets Bashful After Hearing He's a PCAs Finalist and Proves He's Not Exactly Like Christian Grey After All

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison

ESC: Best Dressed, Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier and Adwoa Aboah Dress Up Their Fall Boots and More Best Dressed Stars

Ariana Grande

You'll Never Guess Why Ariana Grande Has a Baby Crib in Her Apartment

Branded: Adele

How Adele Earned $11 Million During Her Year Off

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga Can't Stop Telling the Same 2 Bradley Cooper Stories

Cardi B Tells Sneaky Way Offset Surprised Her With New Lambo

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.