How XXXTentacion's Career Spiked After His Tragic Death

XXXTentacion's fame skyrocketed after his shocking death.

The popular rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot dead outside a motorcycle dealership in south Florida in June. He was 20 years old. Four men were later indicted on first-degree murder charges in connection with his killing.

Since his death, more than 4.5 million copies of his records have been sold, while he also received major award nominations for the first time; two posthumous 2018 American Music Awards nods, for New Artist of the Year and Favorite Album – Soul/R&B for 17, his debut album.

XXXTentacion rose to fame in 2003 after uploading his track "News/Flock" to SoundCloud. In 2016, he dropped his first official solo single, "Look at Me!" which reached No. 34 on the U.S. singles chart. His most successful single, "Sad!" released in March, as certified double platinum four days before the rapper died. The track debuted at No. 17 and slowly fell down the U.S. singles chart until a week after his death, after which it rose to No. 1.