Zac Brown and Wife Shelly Separate After 12 Years of Marriage

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 8:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Zac Brown, Shelly Brown

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Zac Brown and Shelly Brown are breaking up. 

The country crooner and the jewelry designer announced on Friday that they are separating after 12 years of marriage. 

"We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions," they confirmed in a joint statement to E! News. "It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple."

As the statement continued, "We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we've done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture—love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with."

The statement concluded, "Family comes in all different forms, we would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours."

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Zac Brown, Shelly Brown

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

The pair, who reportedly wed in 2006, share five children—four daughters Joni, Justice, Lucy and Georgia and son Alexander. 

The musician once shared that they met on New Year's Eve and immediately connected. 

"We ended up New Year's Eve playin' a show, my date had stood me up and I remember walkin' back to my friends with like two minutes before midnight and thinkin', I'm not gonna have anybody to kiss on New Year's," Brown recalled in a chat for Big Machine Label Group. "And there she was, standin' right there and I remember kissin' her and then that was game over."

People was first to report the separation. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Divorces , , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley Reveals She Was Diagnosed With PTSD After Mental Breakdown

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Instagram

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley's Relationship Is "Strong" After "Rough Time"

Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal Storms Out of Live Interview Over Question About Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Big Bang Theory Cast

After The Big Bang Theory Ends, What's Next for the Cast?

Kristen Bell, EllenTube, Momsplaining

Kristen Bell, Kim Kardashian and More Celeb Moms Reveal How Gross Their Kids Are

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie's Fiancé Jack Brooksbank Says He's "Terrified" Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom Posts Touching Tribute to His Grandma Who Will "Pass Soon"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.