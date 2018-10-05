Aw! Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy Coordinate Their Outfits

It was a full carpet last night as actors and actresses from the film all gathered together to celebrate the project, which is due out in theaters next Friday.

Among the special attendees were Armstrong's two sons, Rick Armstrong and Mark Armstrong, whom Gosling got to spend time with in the process of making the movie.

"It certainly was a bigger pressure to get it right especially because we knew the families of the astronauts involved would be seeing it, so we leaned on them for support," Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle told E! News. "They were amazing, just giving us as much information and time and details as we could ask for."

The movie centers on the iconic astronaut and the groundbreaking Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969. The film also features Corey Stoll as Buzz Aldrin, Jason Clarke as Ed White and many more stars depicting notable figures in space history.

As Chazelle said, "A lot of research went into it, but it just felt like a big privilege honestly to be able to tell this story."