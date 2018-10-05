Nicki Minaj's New Merch Line Mocks Cardi B

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 6:11 AM
The tea continues to stir.
It's been nearly a month since Nicki Minajand Cardi Bsparked headlines with a fight amid New York Fashion Week. The heated altercation unforgettably included Cardi shouting at her foe and throwing her red heel during the Harper's Bazaar Icon party at The Plaza Hotel.
"It was so fast!" an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her. Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."
Afterward, the "Bodak Yellow" star addressed Minaj in a social media statement, writing partly, "I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"
A few days later, Minaj broke her silence on the fight and the star's allegations against her during an episode of her Queen Radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1. On the topic of the "stop my bags" claim—a phrase used to describe someone or something that prevents income—Minaj got fired up as she called out Cardi regarding allegations that she had ordered an attack on two female strip club employees.
"The Lord gave you a blessing of a beautiful bundle of joy and the only thing on your mind once you gave birth was to attack people and to stop their bags...And you wanna let your publicist write something about stopping bags?" she said during the episode. "Do you know what the f--k it is to sit in your f--king room for hours and days at a time writing raps? You came into my f--king culture!"
Well, that wasn't the last on that topic for the "Chun-Li" star. Late Thursday, she announced a new slate of merchandise available through her online shop, including jackets, T-shirts and backpacks emblazoned with "Nicki stopped my bag" and "Queen Security Administration." The items range from $30 to $75 in price.
As it seems, this feud is far from over.
