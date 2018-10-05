Bette Midler Sparks Backlash With Racially Insensitive Tweet

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 4:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bette Midler

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bette Midler sparked backlash on Thursday after she tweeted that women are "the n-word of the world."

"Women, are the n-word of the world," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet "Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years[.] They are the most disrespected creatures on earth."

According to USA Today, the tweet received more than 14,000 likes and 8,000 comments (mostly critical) before it was deleted. The remark was also slammed for being racially insensitive.

"Black women have let you know that this is offensive. Are they not women too?" one user wrote. "It is not our job as white women to dismiss black women's experiences and feelings. It's our job to listen and...do better."

"It's just not right to use n word," another social media user wrote. "It reduces all humanity when used. All over the world women are forced to live lives not of their making through power, war, religion, poverty. And pay with their lives if they seek freedom from tyranny."

Despite the outrage, the Hocus Pocus actress tried to defend her words, arguing that "Woman Is the N----r of the World" is the name of a controversial song released by John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 1972 for their album Some Time in New York City.

"I gather I have offended many by my last tweet," she wrote in another since-deleted tweet. ‘Women are the…etc' is a quote from Yoko Ono from 1972, which I never forgot. It rang true then, and it rings true today, whether you like it or not. This is not about race, this is about the status of women; THEIR HISTORY."

Read

Geraldo Rivera Apologizes to Bette Midler for Alleged Groping

However, she eventually apologized for her tweet, claiming the investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations Brett Kavanaugh set her off.

"The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bette Midler , Top Stories , Apple News , Twitter
Latest News
LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin

Get the 4-1-1 on the PCAs Pop Podcast Finalists From LADYGANG to Chicks in the Office

Paige, Total Divas 804

Surprise! Paige Has a Secret Boyfriend and Thinks He's "the One" on Total Divas

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Gisele Bündchen "Fell in Love" With Tom Brady on Their First Date

Lena Dunham, Brad Pitt, Underwear Flash, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Filming

Lena Dunham Explains Why She Flashed Brad Pitt Her Underwear

Chris Pratt

2018 PCAs Finalist Chris Pratt Is a Character Chameleon: Check Out His Most Impressive Roles Over the Years Now

Ashlee Simpson-Ross, ASHLEE+EVAN 105

Evan Ross Is on Daddy Duty as Ashlee Simpson-Ross Rocks Out in the Studio on ASHLEE+EVAN

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano Cries as She Relives Her Teenage Sexual Assault

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.