What Has Changed Since the #MeToo Movement Took Hold—and What Hasn't

"We are definitely at a tipping point and this will be the end of it if we decide that's what we want."

So Ashley Judd said in October at the 2017 Women's Media Awards, which was held a few weeks after the New York Times and The New Yorker toppled Harvey Weinsteinwith their one-two punch reports detailing decades' worth of sexual misconduct and assault allegations against the entertainment mogul, a onetime titan of independent film. Within days, he was fired from his own company and his wife, Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman, left him.

Judd was the most famous woman to go on the record for the Times' Oct. 5, 2017, piece by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, which triggered... well, every natural disaster metaphor you can think of to describe the massive amount of news that emanated from that story and Ronan Farrow's initial New Yorker article, which was published five days later.

"I feel very special. I feel loved. I feel adored. I feel supported," Judd told E! News at the Women's Media Awards. "I feel like I'm in community. And, what I really know that means for me is that I really have the grace and the power of the God of my understanding with me at this particular moment in my life."

But even the warmest of baths eventually turn cold.