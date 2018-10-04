Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Apologizes After Urging Fans to Get the Flu Shot

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 2:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cameran Eubanks

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Cameran Eubanks deleted a social media post after it caused "such a fuss" on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Southern Charm star took to Instagram to apologize to her followers over a post she had previously shared about getting a flu shot. "I just deleted a post that I made today about my belief in getting the flu shot," Cameran told her fans. "Never did I think it would cause such a fuss."

She went on to write, "I'm sorry to all I offended who don't believe in vaccinating themselves and their children. If you do not vaccinate I do not think you are stupid or wrong. We just disagree."

Read

Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Gives Birth to Daughter Palmer Corrine

"I have always said I will not talk about religion or politics on social media and now I'm adding vaccines too," the Bravo star concluded her message.

It was just about a year ago that Cameran welcomed her first child with husband Jason Wimberly. Cameran gave birth to the couple's daughter, Palmer Corrine Wimberly, on Nov. 11.

"Palmer Corrine Wimberly touched down 11/11/17 at 8:37 am. 7 pounds 3 oz 20 inches long," Cameran announced on Instagram last November. "Wildest experience of my life! Jason is recovering and doing well."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Southern Charm , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Chris Evans Is Hanging Up His Shield as Captain America

Jenelle Evans, Kaiser

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Documents Son Kaiser's Surgery to Remove Adenoids

Post Malone

Post Malone Says He ''F--king Freaked Out'' During Emergency Plane Landing

Suge Knight Gets 28-Year Prison Sentence for Deadly Hit & Run

ESC: The Weeknd, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Couple Style Goals—Shop Their Look!

Luis Fonsi, Nastassja Bolivar, Latinx Now!

Luis Fonsi Explains Why He Doesn't Like to Listen to "Despacito"

Christina Aguilera, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Christina Aguilera Felt ''Left Out'' After Madonna and Britney Spears' VMAs Kiss

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.