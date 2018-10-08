Brie Bella Struggles Over When to Stop Breastfeeding on Total Divas: "Mom Guilt's the Worst Feeling in the World"

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 6:00 AM
Brie Bella has got a serious case of mom guilt!
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Brie goes to a breastfeeding support group for answers, as she struggles over when to stop breastfeeding her daughter Birdie.
"My breast milk's taken a huge dip," Brie tells the women at the support group. "I used to have enough where I donate. And now I've realized in the last month, that I can't even keep up with her during the day so I've had to introduce one bottle of formula a day. I'm trying to pump and do all this stuff, but it's the stress. I hate pumping."
For the new mom, the act of pumping not only stresses her out, it gives her serious mom guilt.
"The guilt always plays in," Brie admits. "Mom guilt's the worst feeling in the world."
While the support group leader tries to empathize with Brie, the wrestler can't help but feel like she's failing as a mom.
"I thought pumping could balance Birdie and my job, but it's not working," Brie confesses to the camera. "It's weird how you just constantly feel like you're failing."
Despite feeling down about her struggles with breastfeeding, Brie is able to walk away from the support group with a positive outlook on what's ahead.
"These women make me feel like it's OK if you don't want to breastfeed anymore or it's OK to still balance it," Brie gushed. "To have other women just be like, 'You do you. That's all you have to do.' I haven't felt that in a while, so it means a lot to me right now."
See Brie get real about the ups and downs of motherhood in the clip above.
