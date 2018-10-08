BRAND NEW
WED 9e|6p

Brie Bella Struggles Over When to Stop Breastfeeding on Total Divas: "Mom Guilt's the Worst Feeling in the World"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Brie Bella has got a serious case of mom guilt!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Brie goes to a breastfeeding support group for answers, as she struggles over when to stop breastfeeding her daughter Birdie.

"My breast milk's taken a huge dip," Brie tells the women at the support group. "I used to have enough where I donate. And now I've realized in the last month, that I can't even keep up with her during the day so I've had to introduce one bottle of formula a day. I'm trying to pump and do all this stuff, but it's the stress. I hate pumping."

For the new mom, the act of pumping not only stresses her out, it gives her serious mom guilt.

"The guilt always plays in," Brie admits. "Mom guilt's the worst feeling in the world."

While the support group leader tries to empathize with Brie, the wrestler can't help but feel like she's failing as a mom.

Watch

Total Divas Recap: Season 8, Episode 3

Brie Bella, Total Divas 804

E!

"I thought pumping could balance Birdie and my job, but it's not working," Brie confesses to the camera. "It's weird how you just constantly feel like you're failing."

Despite feeling down about her struggles with breastfeeding, Brie is able to walk away from the support group with a positive outlook on what's ahead.

"These women make me feel like it's OK if you don't want to breastfeed anymore or it's OK to still balance it," Brie gushed. "To have other women just be like, 'You do you. That's all you have to do.' I haven't felt that in a while, so it means a lot to me right now."

See Brie get real about the ups and downs of motherhood in the clip above.

Returns Sept 19 @ 9e|6p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Babies , Moms , , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The Walking Dead

Where Does The Walking Dead Season 9 Premiere Death Rank Among Other Series Departures?

Iggy Azalea, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Iggy Azalea Cancels Her Second Tour in 3 Years

House of Cards

House of Cards' Powerful Season 6 Trailer Sets the Stage for Claire Underwood's Time in the White House

Carrie Underwood

The Last Year of Carrie Underwood's Life Was Harder Than Anyone Realized

Barbara Bush, Barbara Pierce Bush

Barbara Bush Marries Craig Coyne

Duchess Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson's Dramatic Relationship With the Royal Family: Getting Back in Their Good Graces After Scandals Galore

Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Perform With Classroom Instruments

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.