Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Have Way Too Much Fun Together and We Have Pictures to Prove It!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are TV's favorite duo...or at least one of them, and it's because they are so much fun together.

Every week fans tune in to Live With Kelly and Ryan to see what the morning show's two hosts will get into that day. Will they dress up like a Kardashian, or will they hang out on a giant flamingo pool float? The possibilities are endless and the laughs are contagious.

Since this duo is so dynamic they've made it to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist round for Daytime Talk Show of 2018, and really are you surprised? Their chemistry is undeniable, they are always ready to laugh and they get some of the greatest guests to chat about super fun topics.

Basically, Live With Kelly and Ryan is a hoot from start to finish and it's because of the co-hosts friendship both on and off screen.