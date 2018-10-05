Surprise! Paige Has a Secret Boyfriend and Thinks He's "the One" on Total Divas

Has Paige found the one?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, the retired WWE star reveals she is happily in a new romance, but is trying to keep the relationship under wraps. To complicate matters further, Nia Jax is eager to set Paige up with her brother!

"Mr. Kalan is actually my boyfriend," the Total Divas star confesses to the cameras. "Me and Kalan have wanted to keep it private because we just wanted to have our own little world for a second. I'm really happy and I didn't want anything to interfere in this relationship, anything to ruin this relationship, because I've finally found a guy where I feel like he's the one."

However, Paige's bestie has become suspicious about her love life as the Australian born wrestler previously spotted Kalan walking around the 26-year-old's home.