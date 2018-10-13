Jimmy Fallon Is a Musical Genius and We Can't Get Enough of These Tonight Show Singing Moments

Jimmy Fallon is a musical genius. Yes, we said it and we meant it.

The actor and comedian might be a late night talk show host for a living, but he can definitely belt out a tune when given the opportunity. Luckily, Fallon's love of music plays a major role on his show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and it is one of our favorite things about this evening series.

Not only does Fallon talk to the biggest celebrities every night, but he makes them do hilarious musical skits in addition to funny games and bizarre challenges. Over the years, the 44-year-old comedian has taken on iconic musician's songs himself, teamed up with singers to do things like the "History of Rap" and challenged actors to "Lip Sync Battles" and we love each and every music-infused moment on his show.

That's why, we are celebrating The Tonight Show being a finalist for the People's Choice Awards' Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 category with a music roundup.