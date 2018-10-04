Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Take Son's Reading Day Event to "New Levels"

Coolest parents ever? Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth went above and beyond for their son's kindergarten class.

The Oscar winner and her talent agent husband were the mystery readers for six-year-old Tennessee Toth's class this week. The couple, who read Mo Willems' book I Really Like Slop! to the class, decided to really make it a mystery by dressing up in disguise. Witherspoon posted photos and videos from before, after and during the book event, showing her and Toth dressed up as Elephant and Piggie, characters from Willems' books.

"It's a big day, we've got something very exciting that we're heading to do," Witherspoon, who dressed up as Piggie, told her Instagram followers in a video on Wednesday. "In order to disguise my identity, I will be wearing this hat, or head."