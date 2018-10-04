Nicolas Cage Once Hired Someone to Be His "Drinking Coach" for a Role

Nicolas Cage goes the extra mile for his characters.

The Oscar winner has had plenty of unforgettable roles in the course of his multi-decade career and, thanks to a video for GQ, Cage has revealed some of the more unique ways he channeled those men for the silver screen.

When it came time for his Oscar-winning performance as suicidal alcoholic Ben Sanderson in Leaving Las Vegas, the actor explained that he studied past alcohol performances by other actors and drew inspiration from those characters. However, upon a suggestion from his cousin Roman Coppola, he hired Tony Dingman, a poet who Cage said was "at that time very drunk," to be his "drinking coach."

The actor recalled Dingman crawled up in a fetal position in his trailer and said he would watch him. "He would say the most poetic drunken things," Cage said, noting one of his lines in the film, "You do not kick the bar. You lean into the bar."