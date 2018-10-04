Kanye West Rants About Elon Musk During Surprise Art School Visit

O Kanye, my Kanye?

On Tuesday, Kanye Westpaid a surprise visit to Detroit's College of Creative Studies, an art school in Detroit, and visited an automotive design class. The rapper proceeded to jump on a desk and passionately talk about innovation and defend Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. A video of his rant, which was posted on Twitter, went viral.

"Elon Musk, I don't give a f–k who's over at his house, leave that man the f–k alone," the 41-year-old rapper told students.

Kanye's appearance comes days after the outspoken rapper made headlines over his controversial pro-President Donald Trump speech onstage at Saturday Night Live.