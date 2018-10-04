Bradley Cooper's Fame Made His High School Reunion a Bit Awkward

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 7:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bradley Cooper, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Who could have predicted Bradley Cooper would be the star he is today?

As the 43-year-old director and star of A Star Is Born explained on The Tonight Show Wednesday, not even his classmates at Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Penn., thought he'd get make it to Hollywood. "I went around and did this regional tour in this last week around the country," he said, "and I stopped at my high school and I played the movie."

It had been 25 years since Cooper graduated from high school and later enrolled at Villanova University; he later transferred to Georgetown University. As he reconnected with his former classmates, he explained to Jimmy Fallon, "There was this guy there who was like the best athlete in high school—and he was the nicest guy in high school—and he was so, like, gifted!"

"He was a running back. He was the s--t," Cooper said, accidentally cursing. "He was very good."

Photos

Celebrity Yearbook Photos

The actor said his schoolmate "was pretty inebriated," at the time, "and he was looking at me like I've never seen him look before. And he was like, 'How'd that happen, Brad?' I was like, 'Wait what? How'd what happen?' [He said] 'You know...like, freshman year. And I, uh, I­—just how did that happen, Brad?' I was like, 'I don't know!' You never know how people are going to react." But the exchange made Cooper take stock of his career, which is "funny to think about."

"Wow," Fallon said, teasing his guest. "That was a great story."

"We gave it a shot," Cooper replied. 'We gave it a shot."

Fallon jokingly made a note to "edit" the clip, saying, "Just make it one segment."

Warner Bros.' A Star Is Born, also starring Lady Gaga, is in theaters Friday.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal Family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bradley Cooper , The Tonight Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans at A Star Is Born Screening and Tearfully Thanks Them for Their Support

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage Once Hired Someone to Be His "Drinking Coach" for a Role

Lethal Weapon, Damon Wayans

Shocking TV Exits: Damon Wayans and Lethal Weapon Is Just the Latest Major Shakeup

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Surprise Students at LeBron James' School

KUWTK 1509

Kris Jenner Stuns Scott Disick With News of Her "Surprise" Facelift Plan for a Dear Friend

Alison Hammond

LOL! British Broadcaster Leaves Sailor Soaked After Pushing Him Into the Water

Kanye West

Kanye West Rants About Elon Musk During Surprise Art School Visit

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.