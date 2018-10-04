Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Look at Fast and Furious Spinoff Hobbs and Shaw

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram on Wednesday to give fans their first sneak peek at his Fast and Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw.

The shared photo showed The Rock facing off against his co-star Jason Statham. Johnson plays Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious franchise while Statham portrays Deckard Shaw.

"FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW. We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on," Johnson captioned the photo. "F--k getting along."

It looks like the stars are in the early phases of the film and having a ball.

"Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW with my ace @jasonstatham," he continued. "We're havin' a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans."