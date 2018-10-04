How Wilmer Valderrama Is Supporting Demi Lovato Through Her Rehab Stay

Although they are no longer romantic, according to the source, Wilmer knows that he needs to be there for Demi during this time and definitely still cares for her.

Additionally, Lovato has been relying on her mom and her sisters for support and everyone is very grateful to have her alive and well, the source told E! News.

It was just recently that her mom, Dianna De La Garza, broke her silence publicly on her daughter's hospitalization in an appearance on Newsmax TV.

"She just didn't look good—at all. She was in bad shape," de la Garza recalled of seeing her firstborn on that day at Cedars-Sinai Hospital. "But I said to her, 'Demi, I'm here. I love you.' And at that point she said back to me, 'I love you, too.'"