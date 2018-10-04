Watch Grey's Anatomy's New Ortho God Awkwardly Get His Flirt On

Someone appears to be trying to pull a fast one on Grey's Anatomy's newest hot doc.

In the clip above, exclusive to E! News, new ortho god Link (Chris Carmack) corners Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) at the whiteboard to ask her if he can pick her brain about nerve graft transfers...at 8 p.m., over dinner.

She's happy to talk about nerve graft transfers, but the rest of the ask throws her off quite a bit.

"I heard you like Italian," says the confident Link. "I know a great new spot."

"I'm sorry, you heard? Heard where?"

"Maybe I shouldn't answer that."

"Maybe you should!" says an angry Amelia, who, if you'll remember, just reconciled her relationship with ex-husband Owen (Kevin McKidd).