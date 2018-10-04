EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Grey's Anatomy's New Ortho God Awkwardly Get His Flirt On

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 6:00 AM

Someone appears to be trying to pull a fast one on Grey's Anatomy's newest hot doc. 

In the clip above, exclusive to E! News, new ortho god Link (Chris Carmack) corners Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) at the whiteboard to ask her if he can pick her brain about nerve graft transfers...at 8 p.m., over dinner. 

She's happy to talk about nerve graft transfers, but the rest of the ask throws her off quite a bit. 

"I heard you like Italian," says the confident Link. "I know a great new spot."

"I'm sorry, you heard? Heard where?"

"Maybe I shouldn't answer that." 

"Maybe you should!" says an angry Amelia, who, if you'll remember, just reconciled her relationship with ex-husband Owen (Kevin McKidd). 

Grey's Anatomy Season 15: Everything We Know

Who at Grey Sloan Memorial would give Link the Ortho God the idea of asking Amelia out? Could it be Teddy Altman, the woman pregnant with Owen's baby? 

That seems a bit petty for a love triangle we've been promised is not going to be like the typical love triangle, but Teddy was totally devastated to learn that Owen and Amelia appeared to be back together and raising a child in last week's premiere, so it's totally possible she gets a little bit irrational this week.

Or, somebody else is trying to make things awkward for the new guy. Whatever is going on, we'll find out in tonight's all-new episode. 

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

