American Horror Story: Apocalypse Explains A Whole Lot

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 8:24 PM
It was backstory time on tonight's American Horror Story, and lucky for all of us, that backstory heavily featured our favorite witches.
A lot of this history we got was about how Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) became the supreme jerk he is now. He was raised by a satan worshipper played by Kathy Bates as a non-robot, and ended up in a school for warlocks (lead by Billy Porter Cheyenne Jackson, and Jon Jon Briones and conveniently located in the future bunker), where the school leaders were convinced he's the first ever male Supreme.
Three years before the bombs, the warlocks called on the Witches' Council to ask them to test Michael for Supreme-ness. Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) refused, laughing in their faces at their claims that it was time for female domination among the witches to end. She also admitted that she had desperately tried to save Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) from her fate in the Hotel Cortez, but she failed. So of course, Michael overheard and headed right on over to easily get Queenie right on out.
Up next, he visited a home goods store where Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) was working in her own personal, actual hell, and voila, most of the witches are back, with the added side effect of Michael proving himself to be the next Supreme (or perhaps proving himself to be Satan).
In present day, we discovered that Mallory (Bilie Lourd) and Coco (Leslie Grossman) were actually witches who had already been attending Cordelia's school, but who had forgotten their identities thanks to a pre-apocalypse spell for their protection. We didn't get much more of an explanation for that, but consider us here for pretty much any decision Supreme Cordelia Goode made for her witches.
While we had a good time in the first two episodes of this season, the return of the witches has truly rejuvenated us. If they die (again), FX will be hearing from us and our lawyers (or...our Twitter accounts).
American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.
