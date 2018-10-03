EXCLUSIVE!

See Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire in Never-Before-Seen Clip

Wed., Oct. 3, 2018

It has been four years since Robin Williams died, but he lives on in our memories and videos.

During his successful career, the actor brought to life a handful of iconic and unforgettable characters from films like Good Will Hunting and Jumanji. One role he is most recognized for is his depiction of the comedic nanny Mrs. Doubtfire. The 1993 film starring him and Sally Fields won Williams a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy.

Now, in honor of the comedian's lifetime achievement's, fans can view never-before-seen clips of the star from over the years. Time Life is releasing hundreds of videos of the actor, ranging from stand-up shows to interviews and even rare footage like the one above, in Robin Williams: Comic Genius.

Since his passing in 2014, numerous documentaries and films have honored the star, like HBO's Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. At the film's premiere earlier this year, Billy Crystal told E! News, "He was this big, hilarious kid and that's what I adored about him."

Read

The Tragedy of Robin Williams: The Man, the Myth and Why His Death Remains So Hard to Process

Robin Williams, 2013

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Many celebrities echo this sentiment about Williams' lovable personality and how much his death affected them. Matt Damonand Ben Affleck are among those stars who wish they could tell their Good Will Hunting co-star how much he meant to them. At the Golden Globes in 2017, Damon told E! News' Ryan Seacrest, "We [Ben Affleck] thought there would be time to do that and just the abruptness of somebody leaving like that, that realization comes that you're never going to be able to pay back this incredible thing done for you."

No ones knows this feeling better than Zelda Williams herself, as evident in her tribute to him in July, just before what would've been his 67th birthday. The daughter of the late-actor told fans on Instagram, "It's that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them."

Zelda Williams, Robin Williams

Instagram

This past August marked the fourth year since Williams took his own life in his Pacific Cay, Calif. home. Following his death and the subsequent autopsy, it was discovered that Robin had been suffering from diffuse Lewy body dementia, which can cause paranoia, depression and anxiety, according to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. 

In honor of his memory, his ex-wife, Marsha Williams, is auctioning off their large art collection which includes a piece by Banksy, Williams' Golden Globe award from 1988 and other valuable items. The proceeds from the Sotheby auction will go to the Wounded Warrior Project, the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, the Challenged Athletes Foundation and the Juilliard school.

Robin Williams:Comic Genius is available for pre-order now on RobinWilliams.com

