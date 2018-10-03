5 Things Kate Hudson's Baby Rani Rose Fujikawa-Hudson Can Look Forward to Thanks to Her Big Family

The future is bright for Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson gave birth to her third child and first girl with Danny Fujikawa (their first child together) on Oct. 2 and she was undoubtedly welcomed with open arms by their extensive family. Kate is, after all, the daughter of award-winning actress Goldie Hawn and sister of fellow actor Wyatt Russell.

Fujikawa has roots in Hollywood royalty as well. His step-sisters, Sara Foster and Erin Foster, are Hudson's best friends and have roots in showbiz. Both Hudson and Fujikawa have large and loving families with connections in all types of the creative worlds.

From acting to music, Rani Rose has an abundance of talent and love at her tiny, newborn fingertips. The baby girl can surely look forward to (presumably) top-notch yoga skills, dance parties, glorious vacations and some really fun holiday and family dinners.