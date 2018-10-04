A Star Is Born Review Roundup: Do Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Shine?

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are joining forces for the fourth reboot of A Star Is Born, and the dynamic duo are already generating plenty of Oscar buzz.

In the movie, Cooper plays a rock star named Jackson Maine who struggles with addiction. He then meets a woman named Ally (Gaga) who, despite her talents, has given up her dream of becoming a singer. After seeing her perform, Jackson agrees to mentor her and the two form a romantic connection. But as Ally's star rises, their relationship becomes more complicated.

The movie is a major milestone for both Gaga and Cooper. Not only does it mark her first lead role in a film, but it's also Cooper's directorial debut.

"The thing that I was very aware of from the beginning, and I cherish even to this day, is how much we both had at stake because it was a first for both of us," Cooper told E! News. "We knew that going into it, we were really going to have to rely on each other, because it's scary putting yourself out there to this degree."

While the film doesn't premiere until Oct. 5, the initial reviews are already in. To read the critics' viewpoints, check out the comments below: