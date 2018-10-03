The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Is Your New Harley Quinn

The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco already has her next TV gig lined up: She's the new Harley Quinn. Cuoco has signed on to star and executive producer the new Harley Quinn animated series for DC Universe, the new subscription streaming platform launched by DC Comics.

The Harley Quinn announcement and first look, which you can see below, was announced at New York Comic Con. The cast for Harley Quinn also includes Childrens Hospital veteran Lake Bell, Firefly's Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches of Powerless, Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove, Jason Alexander of Seinfeld fame, black-ish's Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad, Bojack Horseman veteran Natalie Morales, Community's Jim Rash, Diedrich Bader from American Housewife, Veep's Tony Hale, and Chris Meloni from Happy! and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.