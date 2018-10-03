Criminal Minds Celebrates 300 Episodes: Behind-the-Scenes Hang Out Secrets Revealed

Criminal Minds is celebrating 300 episodes with the season 14 premiere, appropriately titled "300." Not many shows have made it to this milestone, and it's safe to say not many shows are like Criminal Minds—nor are many casts like the group of people playing together on this CBS drama.

"We genuinely hang out on weekends and we have giant text chains and email chains," Paget Brewster told E! News at the show's 300th episode celebration. "We genuinely enjoy each other."

Brewster and Joe Mantegna even have vacation homes near each other, Mantegna said.

"It's been years. We trust each other, we're around each other all time...All of our families know each other," Brewster said.