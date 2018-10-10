James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Skit Makes Him a Serious Contender for the PCAs Nighttime Talk Show Trophy

Since we've already ranked all of the host's funniest and most exciting episodes of this skit, all you have to do is sit back and relax, oh and vote, you can't forget to vote.

Well, re-watching all of the best clips and then voting for The Late Late Show With James Corden for Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 before PCAs voting ends, would actually be better...just saying!

With the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards just around the corner—they air live on Sunday, Nov. 11—we thought we'd relive all of Corden's best Carpool Karaoke moments , because honestly, what's better than watching the British star sing alongside some of the greatest singers around? The answer: nothing.

OK, when it comes to James Corden and The Late Late Show it is always Carpool Karaoke time , which is one of the many reasons why the host's late-night talk show is a finalist for Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards.

CBS From viral video to late-night institution, James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segments on The Late, Late Show have a knack for breaking the internet every time a new one debuts during an episode of the CBS talk show. But not all CK segments are created equal. While some reach meteoric heights of greatness, others are merely good (because, let's be honest, there is no bad Carpool Karaoke segment). Here's our ranking, from worst to best...

CBS Honorable Mention: Michelle Obama While the First Lady was incredibly game, per usual, and the surprise cameo from Missy Elliott was a blast, this one—ostensibly filmed to promote Obama's Let Girls Learn initiative—feels like an outlier. Is it really fair to compare her to pop stars at the top of their game? We think not.

Terence Patrick/CBS 37. Foo Fighters It's always fun to see James Corden rock out, although large groups don't always make for the best Carpool Karaoke segments.

YouTube 36. Iggy Azalea There's a couple of things going on here. She seems hesitant to really give in the the wackiness of the segment, she doesn't have a massive library of hits to play on our nostalgia like most others on the list, and the time devoted to her now-canceled wedding is a bit sad to watch, knowing what we know now.

CBS 35. Red Hot Chili Peppers Wrestling in random yards aside...just not one of our favorites.

YouTube 34. Rod Stewart and A$AP Rocky Rod Stewart is a legend. A$AP Rocky is a fantastic rapper. The two do not belong together. At all.

YouTube 33. Jason Derulo Like Iggy Azalea before him, Jason suffers from a lack of chart-toppers to rely on. The dance lesson towards the end is cute, though.

Terence Patrick/CBS 32. Usher The best stuff happened outside of the car, which isn't that unusual, especially when you have Usher. Let the man dance!

CBS 31. Katy Perry Going on Carpool Karaoke and only singing your own songs is just kinda lame, and while Katy's not the only one who's done it, her Taylor Swift tea-spilling just wasn't enough to save it. It actually made it feel like Katy was using CK specifically for her own agenda, and that does not fly with us. Maybe we'll bump her up a few spots, however, if this is what gets T Swift into that passenger seat.

Timothy Kuratek/CBS 30. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Krakowski and Audra McDonald Bravo to using James' stint hosting the Tonys to branch out and film a Broadway musical-centric segment with these four powerhouses, but there's a reason pop music is the mainstay of Carpool Karaoke. Showtunes just don't really fit the laid-back vibe needed for a cruise around town.

YouTube 29. Carrie Underwood For evidence of how much Carpool Karaoke has evolved from its early days, one needn't look further than Carrie Underwood's ride around town. Carrie's got some serious pipes, but the banter feels shaky and the two go boot shopping for almost three full minutes. Any time James and his guest need to get out of the car, we know that something isn't vibing like it should.

CBS 28. Adam Levine "Just two cool dads" singing all your favorite Maroon 5 songs.

CBS 27. One Direction One Direction isn't One Direction without Zayn Malik, you hear? Though, we're not exactly sure where he'd have fit into the car if he was still in the band...

Darren Michaels/CBS 26. Gwen Stefani We love Gwen, and she's got more than enough hits between her years with No Doubt and her solo work, so why did she have to share the spotlight with George Clooney and Julia Roberts? The whole thing just felt weird.

CBS 25. Ed Sheeran We were expecting a lot more from the guy James Corden kept calling the greatest male solo artist in the world.

CBS/Twitter 24. Pink Of course there's acrobatics involved, it's Pink!

CBS 23. Sam Smith Sometimes special guests are a distraction, but Sam Smith and Fifth Harmony was just aces.

CBS 22. Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus knows how to have fun, which is always entertaining, plus when she gets the chance to put her vocals on display it's even better.

Instagram 21. Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas Demi and Nick were totally charming, and we love seeing the best buds and one-time tourmates together, but is it too much to ask for solo outings from both in the future? They've got enough hits and personality to go around!

CBS 20. Chris Martin Chris Martin is surprisingly funny (who knew!?) and has a wicked Mick Jagger impression that you need to see, but, much like their Super Bowl halftime performance, Coldplay's library of sleepy, dreamy rock is a bit too low energy for Carpool Karaoke.

CBS 19. Bruno Mars Between Bruno's silky vocals, his Elvis impersonation, all the hats, and his improvised duet with James hilariously entitled "Wine and Wet Wipes," this was a solid Carpool Karaoke. A little bit more mid-tempo music than we'd usually prefer, but solid nonetheless.

Terence Patrick/CBS Broadcasting, Inc. 18. Christina Aguilera Christina Aguilera did all of her classics AND had Melissa McCarthy show up. Iconic.

CBS Broadcasting, Inc. 17. Selena Gomez What young Selena may lack in an a deep bench of hits (she's got plenty, but not as many of a lot of others on this list), she completely makes up for in charm and the fact that she hopped on a freaking roller coaster with James and belted her face off while still looking fierce AF.

CBS 16. Britney Spears Yes, Britney looked nervous. Yes, she oddly mouthed the words to much of the music. But the few moments of playfulness she did give us were so good, it had us screaming "Gimme more." Should she really be this high on the ranking? Maybe not. But come on, it's Britney, bitch.

Terence Patrick/CBS Broadcasting, Inc. 15. Shawn Mendes Swoon. There's talk about underwear, Harry Potter, singing and just general merriment.

CBS 14. Elton John Elton John's saucy personality, his decades of hits, and his penchant for ridiculous costumes make the perfect recipe for a delightful Carpool Karaoke.

CBS 13. Madonna The Queen of Pop did not disappoint during her time riding shotgun with James. She vogued, she twerked, she freaking sang the Evita classic "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina" a capella! The only thing keeping Madonna from ranking any higher was the relatively dull chatter during the breaks between belting out her hits. We did enjoy her cheeky tease about an eyebrow-raising night out with Michael Jackson, though.

CBS 12. Sia She may have kept the wig on the entire time, but Sia wasn't holding back during her trip with James. Of course, she belted her face off on hits "Chandelier" and "Alive," but she also gave us a rare glimpse into the person behind the wig with her surprising views on aliens and an even more surprising demonstration of her ability to balance a dozen eggs on her hands. Yes, really.

CBS 11. Ariana Grande Ariana Grande's Celine Dion impression is the gift that keeps on giving. That, coupled with James Corden carrying her into a Starbucks, their duet to "Suddenly Seymour" and her amazing pipes in general make this an excellent Carpool outing.

CBS 10. Mariah Carey Make no mistake: Queen Mariah was instrumental in Carpool Karaoke becoming the phenomenon it is today. Without her, the segment might have never even gotten off the ground. She was unbelievably game to banter with James and belt out our fave ("Always Be My Baby"), but at just over five minutes, the inaugural clip can't help but pale in comparison to those that have come after it. If anyone is deserving of a round two now that Carpool Karaoke is an institution, it's the woman who helped kick things off.

CBS 9. Stevie Wonder All you need to see is the moment tears well up in James' eyes as Stevie serenades his wife over the phone to know how special a segment this was to the host. That we were able to go along for the ride was just icing on the cake.

Terence Patrick/CBS 8. Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson's personality is infectious. It also helps that she can SING. Everything is on full display during her trip in the car.

CBS 7. Harry Styles As if Styles still needed to prove his worth as a solo artist after an incredible debut album and a week of residency on The Late Late Show, his Carpool Karaoke did it. He's charming, funny, willing to play the Julia Roberts role in Notting Hill, able to pull off even the most nippley of shirts, and truly kills in an "Endless Love" duet that we will never forget. We're emotional...but in a cool way.

CBS 6. Justin Bieber Say what you will about Justin, he's the only person on this list who's been asked to come back and film a second segment. The kid's got hits aplenty and has a charming rapport with James. While we might grow weary if this somehow turns into a trilogy, Bieber's pair of segments are classic Carpool Karaoke.

CBS 5. Jennifer Lopez The Leonardo DiCpario text seen 'round the world easily elevated J.Lo's trip in James' car to Top 10 status. But it was her engaging personality and unexpected vocal chops that made her Top Five.

CBS 4. Jennifer Hudson There are few moments on Carpool Karaoke that have been funnier than Jennifer Hudson singing James' drive-thru order to one lucky fast food employee. J.Hud looked like she was having a blast during her drive—and that voice, come on! One of the all-time CK greats.

Terence Patrick/CBS 3. Lady Gaga In case anyone had forgotten that Lady Gaga is one of the greatest vocalists in the game, along came her Carpool Karaoke segment. Seriously, the sheer vocal intensity delivered while merely sitting in a car is astounding. As if that wasn't enough (even though it really, really was), she also made CK history by being the first person to drive James around for a bit (and make him incredibly nervous in the process). Plus, she was funny as hell. Mother Monster did good.

CBS 2. Paul McCartney Where to begin? Did you ever think you'd cry watching a Carpool Karaoke? Paul McCartney's extended outing with James Corden took this segment to a whole other level.

YouTube 1. Adele Did you expect anyone else? Between her hilarious stories, her jaw-dropping voice, and her badass performance of Nicki Minaj's verse in "Monster," Adele's Carpool Karaoke segment is undeniably the gold standard. Long may she reign.