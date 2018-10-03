The O.C.'s Mischa Barton Is Joining The Hills Reboot

The O.C. meets The Hills in MTV's reboot of the hit reality show and it's all because of Mischa Barton.

On Wednesday, MTV announced the teen star will be joining Brody Jenner, Whitney Port and Heidi and Spencer Pratt on the cast of The Hills. The reboot of the reality series is aptly named The Hills: New Beginnings and will feature both old and new faces as they go about their daily lives in the hills of Los Angeles.

While most of the original cast members are returning, other big names like Lauren Conradand Kristin Cavallari have chosen to let Brody, Whitney and the others take front and center.

At the moment, Kristin is busy filming the second season of her show Very Cavallari, but is excited to see the rest of her friends embark on this exciting new journey. She recently told E! News, "Heidi and I have joked about swapping an episode for an episode. I'll have to bring it up with E! and MTV. But yeah, I'm really excited for them. I can't wait to see it."