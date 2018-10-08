From a Blockbuster Album to a Baby: Cardi B Has Done All These Things in Just One Year

In the words of Cardi B, "I like dollars, I like diamonds, I like stunting, I like shining"—and shine she did this year.

Ever since her hit single "Bodak Yellow" dropped in June 2017, the star gradually took the world by storm as fame, fortune and accolades followed. While she initially gained recognition as a reality TV star, it was nothing like the breakthrough she experienced with her number one single, which led the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks. In an instant, a star was born.

More than a year later, the new mom has racked up an impressive list of nominations, awards and records that rival some veteran artists. She's had three number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart—"Bodak Yellow," "I Like It" and "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5—as well as three more in the top 10. To put that in perspective, stars like Bruce Springsteen, the Backstreet Boys and One Direction have never had a number one song on the Hot 100 chart.

Cardi's debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and spent 24 weeks on the chart.