Move Over, Tom Hardy! Logan Marshall-Green's Doppelgänger Is Actually His Twin Brother

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 11:07 AM

Logan Marshall-Green, Tom Hardy

Getty Images

Perhaps we had this doppelgänger thing wrong all along.

For the longest time, pop culture fans were convinced Logan Marshall-Green looked a lot like Tom Hardy and vice-versa.

Maybe it was the beard. Perhaps it was the fashion sense. Whatever the case may be, if there was a celebrity look-alikes story, these two would always make the list.

But Buzzfeed and the always curious Internet came across an interesting find this week that many people didn't see coming.

Sure, Logan looks like Tom but what about his twin brother Taylor Marshall-Green? His Instagram has been found and fans can't stop looking through the brotherly photo posts.

Whether it's their high school days—thank you yearbooks—or hanging out together at home, the likeness is real! And forgive us, but we can't stop scrolling back!

Just look at the brothers' blonde bowl cuts while holding action heroes. Warning, Taylor is married ladies. 

Fans known Logan from his roles on 24 and his character Trey Atwood on The O.C. He also recently stared on the big screen in Upgrade. As for Taylor, he appears to have a career outside of the Hollywood spotlight.

And for those still convinced that Logan and Tom are the true doppelgängers, we see you and hear you. In fact, The Wrap's numerous examples can turn any doubter into a believer.

But what happened to the expression that blood is thicker than water? Family over everything? We'll let you decide! 

