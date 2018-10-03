Sarah Jessica Parker Can't Imagine a Sex and the City Sequel Without Kim Cattrall

What feud? Sarah Jessica Parker says she can't "imagine" doing another Sex and the City movie without Kim Cattrall.

Last year, Cattrall spoke out about not wanting to return for a sequel. Warner Bros. Pictures had planned to make Sex and the City 3 but reportedly canceled it after it emerged that the actress, who played Samantha Jones on the HBO series and in the two movies, would not be participating. Fans, Parker and fellow co-star Kristin Davis all expressed disappointment over the sequel's cancellation, which reignited rumors of bad blood between the former star and Cattrall.

On Tuesday, a fan told Parker on Instagram, "You are still my hero. Please replace or write her out Kim / Samantha if she is not interested and bring back sex and the city movie #3. The fans need this." The actress replied, "Not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her."